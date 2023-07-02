Hyderabad: EV&DM inspects coaching centres for fire safety violations

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has inspected several coaching centres in different parts of the city and served notices to 80 institutes for fire safety violations.

The EV&DM is conducting a fire safety audit and in one week carried out the exercise across the city including at RTC X Road, Ashok Nagar, Padmarao Nagar, Ameerpet and Dilsukhnagar. After the audit, notices were served to the centres that were found to be not fire safety compliant.

“Stringent action will be taken against the coaching institutes who have not installed the fire safety systems. Such establishments will be sealed after issuing the notices,” said EV&DM Director N Prakash Reddy.

The EV&DM in a press release said the coaching institutes in the GHMC limits should install fire safety systems and obtain a ‘Fire Mitigation Certificate’ by visiting https://firesafety.ghmc.gov.in/Login/Citizen_login.

Training:

Meanwhile, the EV&DM conducted disaster rescue training for 47 volunteers from Youngistaan Foundation, a NGO. The volunteers were trained in disaster rescue operation theory at the Disaster Training Center, Control Room (DTC), Fathullaguda and practised boat operations in Indira Park. They were also trained on the usage of fire extinguishers, rescue equipment and flood rescue operation techniques.

EV&DM Director N Prakash Reddy said NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, or volunteer institutions who wishes to train their volunteers on disaster rescue, can contact Ph.7981665687 or email shyamsfots@gmail.com