Hyderabad: EVDM issues heavy rainfall alert, asks citizens to stay indoors

GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing issued a heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing issued a heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday, asking people to stay indoors and commute only if required.

In the tweet from the official handle of the EV&DM Director, it was pointed out that heavy rainfall over the city might occur on Tuesday night.

“Heavy Rains expected for next couple of hours ….all DRF teams are alert….please stay indoors unless essential to travel. “@KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS,” EV&DM Director said.

He also tweeted the numbers to seek Disaster Response Force (DRF) assistance. DRF is a wing of EV&DM that is pressed into service to execute relief works during downpours, fire mishaps and other untoward incidents.

DRF Contact numbers:

Disaster Training Center, Control Room (DTC), Fathullaguda: 9000113667, 040-29560528, 040-29560528, 040-29560584, 040-29560591.

Buddha Bhavan Control Room: 91-9154170992

Fire: 91-8712699444

Twitter handles to seek DRF assistance:

Twitter@Director_EVDM or @DRFEVDM

@Telanganafire (in case of fire)

