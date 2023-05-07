GHMC to set up ward offices by Telangana Formation Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Following the State government decision to take local body functioning closer to citizens with the concept of ward administration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started the exercise of identifying buildings to set up the ward offices.

The GHMC has 150 wards and each ward will have one local office and the civic body is working at having them in place by Telangana Formation Day.

According to a GHMC official, the process of identifying community halls and sports complexes was underway. “If State government-owned buildings suitable to set up a ward office are not available, then we will set up these offices in private buildings,” said a GHMC official.

Factors such as access from all the locations in the ward through public transport, parking facility and adequate seating arrangement were priorities while short-listing the location/building to set up a ward office, he said.

The GHMC will soon implement the concept of a ward officer in the city wherein a ward-level officer will head the administration locally. As per the instructions of MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao, the process of identifying officials to be positioned at the ward offices and setting up required paraphernalia has already been initiated.