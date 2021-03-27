Hyderabad: Event manager honey-trapped, loses Rs 10 lakh

According to the police, the victim from Tarnaka who manages events in the city was lured by an unknown woman who first befriended him on Facebook and later took his mobile number.

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: For this event manager, accepting the friend request on Facebook from a woman led to entrapment and loss of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the victim from Tarnaka who manages events in the city was lured by an unknown woman who first befriended him on Facebook and later took his mobile number.

She then interacted with him on the phone and also on WhatsApp.

The victim then was lured into salacious conversations and chats, and during WhatsApp video calls, he was cajoled into undressing himself. However, unknown to him, the woman and her associates recorded the explicit content.

The victim was in for a shock when the woman and her associates sent him the content, threatening to upload it on social media or send it to his relatives or friends, and demanded money. “The man fell to the blackmail and ended up paying Rs 10 lakh through online transactions in a single day,” said Hyderabad cyber crime ACP KVM Prasad.

Later, on a complaint made by the victim, the cybercrime police booked a case and are investigating.

