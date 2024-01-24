Hyderabad pharma scam uncovered: DCA seizes falsely labeled medicines

The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized medicines that were being falsely sold as ‘food products or nutraceuticals’ by Elion Health Care Pvt Ltd and were being manufactured by Akshar Molecules.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday seized medicines that were being falsely sold as ‘food products or nutraceuticals’ by Hyderabad-based Elion Health Care Pvt Ltd and were being manufactured by Akshar Molecules in Haryana.

Pregabalin and Methylcobalamin Capsules, for treatment of peripheral neuropathy, a neurological disorder wherein nerves outside the brain and spinal cord are affected, was being marketed by Elion Health Care located at Tarnaka under the food product category.

Drug Inspectors from DCA raided the premises of Elion Health Care and seized Pregabalin and Methylcobalamin Capsules, which were being retailed under the brain name ‘eneuron-P’. The product was being manufactured illegally at Akshar Molecules, Barhi, Haryana under a ‘food licence (FSSAI licence)’ falsely claiming it as a food product/nutraceutical, a press release from DCA said.

According to the DCA Director General, VB Kamalasan Reddy, the Pregabalin and Methylcobalamin Capsules contain 75 mg of Pregabalin and 750 mcg of Methylcobalamin, which are drugs as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“The product is approved by the Indian regulatory authorities as a drug for treatment of peripheral neuropathy. However, the company was selling it as a food product. During the raid, the DCA officers seized stocks worth Rs. 93,000 and have sent the samples for analysis,” he said.