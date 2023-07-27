Hyderabad: Everest DX’s new office inaugurated at Cyber Towers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated Everest DX’s new office in Cyber Towers, HITEC City, Hyderabad. The company, which is headquartered in Connecticut, USA, completed five-years in Hyderabad. This is its second office in the city.

Jayesh Ranjan welcomed the company’s another centre in Mahbubnagar IT Tower. Everest DX is also looking to increase its associate count in Telangana to 1,000 in three years and is seeking opportunities to invest and expand both in Hyderabad and Tier-II cities.

Since its foundation in 2018, Everest DX has consistently grown its presence in Telangana. Besides the formal launch of the new office, the company also unveiled its VantageX 2.0 (A Next-Generation AI Digital Transformation ecosystem that Drive Digital First, Cloud Smart and Customer Experience).

