Decentralise operations within Hyderabad and beyond, KTR tells corporates

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a centre of French company Teleperformance at Mindspace, Madhapur here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao stressed on the need for corporate companies to decentralise their operations not only to tier II towns and cities but also within Hyderabad.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a centre of French company Teleperformance at Mindspace, Madhapur here on Thursday.

The Minister wanted corporate companies to expand their operations beyond Madhapur, Kondapur and other areas within Hyderabad, besides tier II towns and cities.

The Minister even asked the employees to cheer aloud if they wanted the company to extend its operations in Malakpet, Uppal and other areas.

“It can be challenging for employees to board Metro, cabs and drive all the way to Kondapur. Instead companies should go to the people’s neighborhood and create more opportunities,” Rama Rao said.

Emphasizing on the value of operations, especially during heavy rains, the Minister said huge applause goes to all the GHMC, police, health, electricity and other departments, which were doing a great job inspite of heavy rains in Hyderabad since last few days.

The Telangana government strongly believes in “KCR”, which was not Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao but his instructions of “Keep the City Running”, come rain or shine. This was the commitment of the State government extended to the companies under the global service agreement, he said.

The event also saw Teleperformance employees coming up with a new meaning for the Minister’s initials of ‘KTR’, expanding it as ‘Keep Telangana Rocking’.