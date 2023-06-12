Hyderabad: False News Circulated Regarding TSPSC Group-I Exam

TSPSC clarifies that the circulating news about Jakkula Suchithra receiving a hall-ticket for Group-I Prelims exam, despite not applying.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday said that a false news is being circulated across several groups including social media that a candidate by the name Jakkula Suchithra has received hall-ticket for Group-I Prelims exam, although she did not apply for the Group-I recruitment.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that false news is being circulated that a candidate by name Jakkula Suchithra has received hall-ticket for Group-I Prelims exam scheduled on June 11, 2023 even though she did not apply for Group-I recruitment but only applied for Group-3 and Group-4 recruitments,” the Commission said.

As per the records available with the TSPSC, “Jakkula Suchithra D/o.Jakkula Sreedhar has applied for Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No.4/2022) with TSPSC ID: TS1201206420 and also appeared for the prelims exam held previously on October 16, 2022 at AHMV Junior College, beside RTC bus stand, RP Road, Nizamabad (Venue code 12014) and also signed in the nominal roll”.

The TSPSC had issued hall tickets afresh for the Group-I Prelims exam re-scheduled to be held on June 11, 2023 and even alerted all the candidates who applied for Group-I recruitment through press release and web note to download hall tickets in advance. Further a reminder SMS was also sent to all the candidates who did not download the hall-tickets to download the same. It is totally false and incorrect that the candidate did not apply for Group-I recruitment, the TSPSC added.