Telangana: All set for Group-I preliminary test today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: The Group-I preliminary test is all set to be conducted in the State on Sunday.

A total of 3,80,072 candidates have registered for the recruitment test, for which the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has constituted 994 centres and made elaborate arrangements.

The test will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and candidates will be allowed inside the centre from 8.30 am. No candidate will be permitted after the closure of the venue’s gate at 10.15 am. The Group-I job aspirants have been advised to reach the centre early.

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must carry one original valid photo identification card issued by the government —passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, government employee ID or driving licence. Candidates have been instructed to wear only chappals to the centres.

Candidates are prohibited to carry mathematical tables, log books, pagers, cell phones, wallets and handbags, among others, into the centres.