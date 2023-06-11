Group-I prelims exam conducted peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu are visiting Group-I prelims examination center in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: The Group-I prelims examination was conducted peacefully in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

As the TSPSC decided not to allow candidates into examination centres after 10.15 am, a few aspirants had to return without taking the exam in a few centres.

As many as 65.10 percent of candidates took the exam in Karimnagar district. Out of 16,828 candidates, 10,955 aspirants turned up at 34 examination centres while 5,873 were absent.

Meanwhile, 61.86 percent attendance was recorded as 3,753 candidates appeared for the exam as against 6,067 aspirants who applied for the test in Peddapalli, while 68.41 percent candidates wrote the exam in Rajanna-Sircilla district. 6,885 candidates appeared for the test in 21 centres in Jagtial.

Two aspirants were not allowed into SKNR Art and Science College, Jagtial, examination centre as they reached three minutes late.