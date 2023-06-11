TSPSC Group I prelims: Candidates find questions tough with twisted options

Many of them said today's question paper was much tougher than the test that was conducted on October 16, 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: Several candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Group – I preliminary test Sunday found the questions tough with twisted options.

Many of them said today’s question paper was much tougher than the test that was conducted on October 16, 2022 but was later cancelled due to the question paper leak case.

According to candidates, the question paper was set to test in-depth knowledge and ability to remember the facts and figures. More questions were based on Central and State governments policies. For several questions, there were multiple options that seemed correct. The question paper setters have not left any room for elimination method to arrive at the answers for majority questions.

“The question paper was tough in comparison with the last exam. Several questions were on Central government schemes and international relations. Last time, I scored 90 and qualified for the Main exam. But, this time I am expecting around 80 marks,” said Raj Kumar, an aspirant.

Another aspirant Mallesh said he could not mark even one correct answer in the first half and hour. “It was that tough. There were too many questions on international relations. Compared to the last exam, this one had a few questions on Telangana,” he said.

According to Shikara Academy Director, Deepika Reddy, the question paper was indeed tough. “Questions were not lengthy but options were twisted and there was no scope for using the elimination method for answering,” she said.

Brain Tree Director Gopala Krishna said questions were set after considerable effort and a balanced distribution in all areas was ensured. “Only candidates with focused all round preparation will do well,” he added.