Six held for widow’s murder in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Karimnagar: Six persons, including a juvenile boy, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Gujjula Sulochana, who was stabbed to death in Ramakrishna Colony of Thimmapur mandal in Karimanagar late on the night of October 6.

Sulochana’s mother Radhamma was injured in the attack, while Sulochana, a widow, died on the spot. Police said the arrested persons were Kommera Arunendhar Reddy, his father Krishna Reddy, wife Tejasri, Shenigarapu Aravind, Nagireddy Nikith and a minor boy.

According to the police, Sulochana’s daughter Tejasri had got married to Arunendhar Reddy near Ramakrishna Colony in 2016 against the wish of her mother. However, Arunendhar Reddy, who ran a fish tank business and invested money in stock markets incurred losses.

Since Sulochana owned six acres of land, Tejasri began mounting pressure on her mother to bail out her family from debts by selling a portion of her land. However, Sulochana refused to do this, and also adopted her niece.

Suspecting that Sulochana would give her property to the adopted daughter, Arunendhar Reddy along with his father Krishna Reddy planned the murder and roped in Aravind, a known offender, who lived nearby. Tejasri also helped them, police said, adding that Aravind and Nithin from Karimnagar attacked Sulochana and her mother.

Tejasri, who was there on the pretext of Dasara, had opened the door for them, police said.