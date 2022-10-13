Five of a family arrested for murdering couple in Mancherial

(Representational Image) Five members of a family were arrested on Thursday on charges of murdering a couple at Chinthalapalli village in Jannaram mandal on Tuesday night.

Luxettipet Inspector Kareemullah Khan said the suspects Guda Satheesh, his wife Guda Bhulaxmi, mother Guda Laxmi, sister Guda Mallavva and cousin Guda Lachanna, all daily wage earners belonging to Chintalapalli village, were detained while trying to flee from Jannaram mandal centre. The victims were Jinka Lachanna (58) and Rajeshwari (56), neighbors of Satheesh.

On being interrogated, Satheesh, confessed to killing the couple for abusing their family over repayment of gold and cash borrowed by his friend Shoyab from Laxmi, the daughter of victim Lachanna. He told the police that he killed the coupler with help from the other four.

Mancherial Assistant Commissioner B Thirupathi Reddy commended Inspector Kareemullah Khan and Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Satheesh for nabbing the five persons, who were attempting to flee after the murder. Pointing out that the police managed to track them down with the help of CCTV footage, he said CCTV cameras played a vital role in solving difficult crime cases.