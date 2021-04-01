Hyderabad: FBH condoles passing away of veteran cricketer Manohar Sharma

In a statement, the FBH said the cricketer had advised it on several of its environmental protection activities

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Forum for a Better Hyderabad (FBH) expressed its grief over the demise of veteran cricketer Manohar Sharma.

In a statement, the FBH said the cricketer had advised it on several of its environmental protection activities. He was also instrumental in generating environmental awareness among the residents of Umanagar, as the head of Umanagar Residents Welfare Association. FBH expressed their condolences to his family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .