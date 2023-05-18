Condolence meeting held in memory of Late Dr M Mandal in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: A condolence meeting was held in memory of Late Dr. M Mandal, Executive Committee Member, Forum for a Better Hyderabad, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manikonda Vedakumar, Chairman, Forum for a Better Hyderabad, said Dr. Mandal became a member of the Forum after retirement from the bank and became a part of the programmes.

Forum Vice-Chairman MH Rao praised the integrity and transparency of Dr. Mandal’s work. Sanghamitra Malik, joint secretary of the Forum, recalled Dr. Mandal’s constant follow-up on his proposals with the government on behalf of the Forum to resolve issues.

OM Debara cherished his association with him, his knowledge of the language and his writing style while Forum General Secretary Shobha Singh said his services will not be forgotten. Mazhar Hussain, President, COVA recalled his association with Dr. Mandal.

Forum for Better Hyderabad and Civil Society members Jasveen Jairath, Y Subhash Reddy, P Narahari, Adarsh, Ilyas Khan, Mohammed Afzal, K Srihari, Mohammed Turab, G Venugopal Rao, K Anitha, K Anuradha, V Balaraj Goud, P Poornachander Rao, P Srinivas, Raghunath, D Mahesh, Sridhar, Narsimha, Ambika, T Swapna, V Usharani, S Jayashree and others participated.

