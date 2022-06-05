| Forum For A Better Hyderabad Holds Meet On Environmental Protection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Forum for A Better Hyderabad organised its 22nd annual meet on Sunday at Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar.

Surendra Kumar Pachuri, former secretary to the union government, released the annual publication of the Forum that comprises articles from eminent persons on various environmental issues.

Forum chairman Vedakumar Manikonda , apprised the initiatives made for the protection, prevention and sustainability of environmental resources of the State.

Dr VBJ Rao Chelikani, president of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) spoke on the consequences of persisting consumerism and negative effects of excessive consumption of natural resources.

Navin Piplani, president, ICOMOS (Council on Monuments and Sites), New Delhi, Gour Mohan Kapur, GC Member, INTACH, New Delhi & West Bengal State Convenor and Farida Tampal, State Director, WWF, India (Hyderabad Office) , also participated.

Uday Shankar Peyyiti who is working with the State IT Ministry emphasised the need for big institutions to collaborate in environmental protection.