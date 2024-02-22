Hyderabad FC coach Singto aims to outperform ex-stars in BFC clash

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 22 February 2024, 08:33 PM

Midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo during a training session ahead of Bengaluru FC clash.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto has emphasised that he has worked to instill hunger and motivation in his youthful team to outshine two of their former players – Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Nikhil Poojary, now part of Bengaluru FC, when they lock horns against BFC in the Indian Super League clash at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India senior team players Chinglensana and Poojary were integral part in winning the ISL title in 2022 and were two of many players that left the former champions in the recent January transfer window. “On the pitch both (Chinglensana and Poojary) have been very professional for Hyderabad but at the moment they are wearing BFC’s jersey and HFC will fight against them to win the game,” Singto asserted.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, the game ended in a 1-1 scoreline at the Gachibowli. Since then a lot has changed for both sides. Bengaluru have changed their head coach with Gerard Zaragoza taking charge of the side after Simon Grayson’s sacking in the middle of the season.

However, fortunes haven’t changed for BFC under the Spaniard, who are struggling at the 10th place in the league standings. But Singto doesn’t rate the home side lower despite their underwhelming season so far, stating, “Presently, Bengaluru are not at their best. But they are still fighting and aiming for the best possible finish of the season given they have some of the top players.”

“Also, the atmosphere in the Kanteerava will play a big factor for the home side as we expect a tough challenge from them,” he added. The challenge is twice tougher for the Nizams with the absence of midfielder and skipper Joao Victor and defender Alex Saji, who were sent off in the previous game against East Bengal.

Absence of Joao is immense, who brings a lot of experience and is crucial when it comes to build-up play. Now the question remains: without Joao and Alex, what starting eleven will HFC field against The Blues?

But having played without the skipper in the away game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant recently, Lalchhanhima Sailo, who plays as a deep lying midfielder alongside Joao stressed the Hyderabad players have learned their lessons from the clash at the Salt Lake and won’t repeat the past mistakes upon facing Bengaluru.