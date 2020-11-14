Hyderabad FC is covered in all bases: Singto

HFC roped in Thangboi Singto as the assistant coach

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club, who debuted in the Indian Soccer League (ISL) last year, had a forgettable outing as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the HFC management overhauled the team for the new season which will be held in Goa from November 20.

After sacking Phil Brown mid-way through the season, they hired Albert Roca, the former Bengaluru FC coach. However, he too left the Hyderabad franchise after getting an opportunity to work with LaLiga giants Barcelona. The HFC management then roped in another Spaniard Manuel Marquez Roca as the head coach and appointed veteran Thangboi Singto as the assistant coach.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Singto hoped the team would have a good season. The new-look team is much more in experience and is capable of a strong show, said Singto in an exclusive interview with Shiva Krishna Gundra.

On team composition

I think the club has a better squad compared to last season. The best thing in the squad is that there is improvement and quality cover for every position. It is going to help the team to adapt in playing in different systems when the situation demands.

On team’s mood ahead of new season

The mood in the teams is also very good. We have a good mix of experience and quality in youth. The camaraderie is looking really good as well. The staff and players have started to build a good bonding which is going to be essential for our success.

On youngsters in the squad

These days, the youngsters seem to have more hunger to succeed and a more mature ability, compared to the previous ISL seasons. This allows the coach to give them more chances, which keeps the senior players on their toes. This also develops a healthy competition which is going to help the team improve, as the season progresses.

On training in bio-secure bubble

We at Hyderabad FC were the first team to train in a bio-bubble created by the league and the credit goes to the management. They have meticulously planned the pre-season and landed in Goa early.

It has not been easy for the staff and the players to stay and train under such trying conditions and restrictions. But the planning from the management has seen all aspects and needs of the players were well taken care of, in the hotel and on the training field. Adhering to the League protocols in the most proficient way has been our strength and has helped us create a holistic environment for the entire team. So far, it is all going according to plan.

On team’s crucial players

Every member at the club has an important role to play in the team’s success. The good thing is that we were one of the first teams to start training in Goa. I believe that this will definitely help us as a team, as the league progresses.

Football is a team game and we at Hyderabad FC believe that all the players are equally important. It is a short but intense season so every player will get an opportunity and needs to contribute when called upon. The judicious mix of experience, exuberance and talent of the youngsters will surely help the team do well in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

