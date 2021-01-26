Hyderabad: Fire at cooler manufacturing unit in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: A major portion of an air-cooler manufacturing unit was gutted in an early morning fire at the industrial area in MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar here on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported as the unit was closed, police said. Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The unit was closed after work on Monday night and the workers had left.

According to the police, the plastic unit is located near a residential area and locals noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit early in the morning and alerted the police and fire department.

The Rajendranagar police reached the spot immediately and four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in an operation which lasted for about four hours. The property loss was estimated to be of around Rs 15 lakh.

Panicked locals alleged that the plastic unit was running without any required permissions that too in the vicinity of residential areas.

