Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in residential complex destroying mobile phone warehouse

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at a flat in a residential apartment complex at KPHB on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out a warehouse where mobile phones and batteries were stored in huge number. The owner, S Pavan runs a mobile phone sales store near the building and had stocked the gadgets and accessories in the building.

On information, a fire tender from Kukatpally fire station reached the spot and doused the flames within half-an-hour. The fire officials suspect the fire broke out due to a short circuit.