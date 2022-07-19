Hyderabad: Fireman ends life, harassment by loan app firms suspected

Hyderabad: The body of a fireman was found on the railway tracks at Mailardevpally on Tuesday. He died, allegedly by suicide, due to harassment of loan app companies.

According to the police, Y Sudhakar, 33, worked with the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department as fireman at the Chandulal Baradari fire station and was a resident of Balapur.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found on the railway tracks between Shivarampally and Falaknuma by local people who alerted the Government Railway Police Kachiguda.

“Relatives told us he was facing financial problems and had obtained loans through online apps, but failed to repay it. Recently, loan app company managements started sending social shaming messages to his contacts including relatives, following which he slipped into depression and ended his life,” the GRP Kachiguda police said.

A case was registered and investigation is on.