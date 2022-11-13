Hyderabad: Five students of IBS Shankarpally arrested in assault case

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:03 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Five students from ICFAI Business School (IBS) were arrested by the Shankarpally police for allegedly attempting to kill their junior after ragging him in the college hostel. A total of 12 students were booked by the police in the case.

The junior student from the college had complained to the police that a group of senior students came to his room in the college hostel and brutally thrashed, abused and sexually assaulted him.

Also Read Students booked in ragging and attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

Among the arrested persons one is juvenile aged around 17 years while four other students were major. Seven other students who were involved in the case are absconding.

The assault on the youngster was filmed and later shared on several social media platforms and it soon went viral. In the video, a group of youngsters were seen slapping the victim, frisking him and checking his belongings.

The incident happened on November 1 and the victim, after the videos of him being assaulted came into public domain, approached the Shankarpally police, who booked a case under Section 307, 323, 450, 352, 506 r/w 34, of IPC and Sections 4(i) (ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

According to sources in the Business School, all the students who were involved in the incident were rusticated. This decision was taken after a meeting of the disciplinary committee and anti-ragging committee.