| Students Booked In Ragging And Attempt To Murder Case In Hyderabad

Students booked in ragging and attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:31 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Representational Image A student from the Business school in Shankarpally had complained to the police that a group of senior students came to his room in the college hostel and thrashed, abused and sexually assaulted him.

Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police registered a case of attempt to murder and ragging against a group of students from a Business school under it’s jurisdiction on Friday.

A student from the Business school in Shankarpally had complained to the police that a group of senior students came to his room in the college hostel and thrashed, abused and sexually assaulted him.

The group made a video of the assault and circulated in social media. He alleged that due to the assault he sustained serious injuries and the group of attackers were shouting “beat him till he dies”.

The victim complained of suicidal thoughts due to the humiliation and demanded the police to act.

The Shankerpally police booked a case under Sections 307, 323, 450, 342 506 r/w 34 of IPC, Section 4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act and have launched an investigation.