Hyderabad: Flying squad team seizes sarees worth Rs 2.25 cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The Qutbullapur constituency flying squad team raided a building at Bachupally and seized huge quantity of sarees from there.

On information, the team raided Panchavathi Apartment and found a truck parked outside the building and checked it. On questioning the labourers, the team came to know about a huge stock of sarees kept at two flats in the building.

The flying squad team seized 743 bags containing silk sarees from two different flats. The value of the material is worth Rs. 2.25 crores. The officials seized the truck and the sarees. Further investigation is on.

Two persons who were present there told the officials that they purchased the stock from Warangal. The police suspect that the sarees are were meant for distribution to voters ahead of the elections.

