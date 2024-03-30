Hyderabad: Food delivery man arrested for alleged sexual assault

Obaidullah (22), a resident of Mallepally met the woman a few months ago and both of them became close friends.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 11:33 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a food delivery man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after befriending her.

“On Thursday evening, on pretext of dinner, Obaidullah took her to an OYO room and sexually assaulted the woman after forcing her to consume liquor,” said Jubilee Hills police.

The woman approached the police on Friday and made a complaint against Obaidullah. A case was registered and he is arrested.