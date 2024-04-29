Salar Jung Museum to host ‘Summer Art Camp’ for children

Scheduled to commence from May 14 and conclude on May 28, this camp forms an integral part of the museum's ongoing educational initiatives.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 02:04 PM

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum is gearing up to host a ‘Summer Art Camp’ tailored for children aged between 8 and 15 years.

Applications for participation in this art camp began at the museum’s reception counter on Monday and will continue until May 5.

The final list of selected candidates will be displayed on May 6. According to release, fresh candidates, defined as those who have not partaken in the camp over the past two years, will be accorded preference during the selection process. The camp enrollment fee is set at Rs. 1000 per participant.