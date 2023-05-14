Hyderabad Football League calls for registrations

Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: City-based Hyderabad Football League is all set to host their biggest competition and is calling for registrations. This year two different tournaments will be registered for two different age groups.

The HFL Championship is the first category for ages 16 and above. A cash prize worth Rs. 30,000 is announced for this. The second category is HFL Youth Cup for players aged less than 15 years, born between the years 2008 to 2011.

There are limited entries and the tournament is set to begin on June 4, 2023. One can register either as an individual or as a team.

For more information, contact +91-9133662193 or info@thehfl.in. The registration link is https://t.co/ZfJ7Fa2Z2i

Hyderabad Football League has completed six successful years conducting league matches in the city with over 900 players taking part in the tournaments. Their aim is to give opportunities to talented players and create a thriving football ecosystem in the city.