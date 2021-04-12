Hyderabad: Footpath dweller found dead in Jubilee Hills

The victim, identified as Shiva (40), who lived on the pavement of Road No.10 B in Jubilee Hills, earned his livelihood by doing odd jobs.

Hyderabad: A footpath dweller was killed, allegedly by his friend, in Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, identified as Shiva (40), who lived on the pavement of Road No.10 B in Jubilee Hills, earned his livelihood by doing odd jobs. On Sunday night, he along with his friends David, Srinivas and Rakesh consumed liquor on the footpath, police said.

Around 2 am, Rakesh and Srinivas left the place. However, Srinivas returned 20 minutes later and found Shiva lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries on his head. On information, the Jubilee Hills police rushed to the spot and called in an ‘108’ ambulance. Shiva had died by then, after which his body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary.

“We suspect David might have killed Shiva using a boulder. Efforts are on to nab him,” Jubilee Hills SHO S Rajasekhar Reddy said, adding that a murder case was registered with further investigation on.

