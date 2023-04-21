Hyderabad: Former cricketers remember Abdul Azeem’s contribution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Former cricketers remembered the contributions and paid rich tributes to Abdul Azeem, in a condolence meeting organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association at the Gymkhana ground on Friday.

The former Hyderabad cricketer Azeem passed away last Tuesday due to health issues. Leading the tributes were former Indian cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman. Recallinghis playing days at Ensconse Club as a youngster, he said, “Azeem bhai always had that positive vibes and encouraged young talent. A gentleman cricketer who stood by the rulebook came. I have never seen him compromise on any issue.”

“It is a huge loss to Hyderabad cricket and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family members,” he added. Vijay Mohan Raj, who was Azeem’s opening partner, said Azeem was a wonderful character besides being a brilliant cricketer. “I can never forget the triple century he got against Tamil Nadu and the match-winning century in the 1987 Ranji Trophy final, which I witnessed being a member of the team,” Vijay Mohan Raj said.

“Azeem was one of those very few cricketers who was very good at heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. We badly miss him,” he said.

India cricketer Mohd Siraj, meanwhile, took to twitter to express his condolences. “Dear Azeem Sir, m going to always appreciate what you have done for me & many others like me. You were so generous, kind & helpful, can’t thank god enough to make me meet you. Wish I had gotten one last chance to meet u but nevertheless I’d like to dedicate today’s POTM (Player of the match) award to you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Azeem’s brother Abdul Jabbar, former cricketers Vijay Mohan Raj, RA Swaroop, RSR Murthy, CV Anand , former HCA secretary K John Manoj and others attended the meeting.