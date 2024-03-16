| Hyderabad Four Arrested For Trying To Sell Land By Creating Forged Documents

The arrested persons are D Rama Veera Venkata Vara Prasad (72), P Partha Sarathi (54), P Thrinadh (55) and P Vijaya Bhargavan (24), all natives of Andhra Pradesh.

16 March 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to occupy and sell property worth Rs. 60 crores by preparing forged documents.

According to the police, the arrested persons had prepared a forged death certificate of one M V Venkata Satyanarayana Rao, who is alive and using it obtained a legal heir certificate by citing some other person as legal heir to Satyanarayana Rao. Satyanarayana Rao owns a prime land parcel at Shankarpally in Ranga Reddy district.

The gang later attempted to sell the land to some other persons when on information Satyanarayana Rao approached the police and made a complaint. A case was registered against the four persons and all of them were taken into custody. On interrogation, they admitted to the crime.

All of them were arrested and remanded.