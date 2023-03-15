Hyderabad: Four-day annual sports meet held at Goshamahal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The four-day annual sports meet of Hyderabad City Police was inaugurated by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand on Wednesday.

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh was the Chief Guest for inaugural program held at Shiva Kumar Laal Police stadium, Goshamahal.

Anand, speaking on inaugural, said the event aims to promote physical fitness, identify sports talent and camaraderie among the police personnel. He stressed the importance of physical fitness in the line of duty, and how it can enhance their performance and reduce stress.

Revealing the disturbing health statistics captured through Fitcop App, he exhorted the police personnel to avoid resistance to follow up through the FitCop App and urged them to prioritize their health and well-being through diet and exercise and cover family members too.

“ All talents we spot here will make their way to state sports meet and the All India National police sports meet.” he said.

Actor Adivi Sesh lauded the services of the police and expressed his admiration for their dedication and sacrifice. He expressed his happiness in being a part of this program.

The sports meet will conclude on Saturday with an award ceremony to felicitate the winners.