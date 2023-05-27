Hyderabad: Four member gang posing as I-T officials decamp with 2 kg of gold from jewellery shop

The four persons told that the documents of the source of gold were not proper and seized around 2 kg of gold from the store. They asked them they would contact them again and left the shop, said Monda Market police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: A four member gang posing as Income Tax officials went into a jewellery shop located at Secunderabad and took away around 2 kg of gold on Saturday.

According to the police, the four persons entered the Harsh Gold store at Monda Market Secunderabad and introduced themselves as officials of the I-T department. A little later, they asked the shop owners to show documents in support of the source of the gold and pretended to check the papers shown to them.

“The four persons told that the documents were not proper and seized around 2 kg of gold from the store. They asked them they would contact them again and left the shop,” said Monda Market police.

The management after verifying with some sources approached the Monda Market police who registered a case and making efforts to track down the offenders.

