| Ghmc To Keep Open All Its Citizen Service Centres This Sunday

GHMC to keep open all its Citizen Service Centres this Sunday

GHMC Citizen Service Centres will be open on Sunday from 10.30 am to 5 pm to facilitate payment of property taxes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC Citizen Service Centres (CSCs) will be open on Sunday from 10.30 am to 5 pm to facilitate payment of property taxes.

The GHMC’s Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2023-24 offering a 5 per cent rebate on property tax is presently underway and it will end on April 30. To enable citizens to pay the property tax under this scheme, the corporation has decided to keep open all its CSCs open this Sunday.

Under this scheme, rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears. Those wishing to avail of it can pay the property tax online by visiting https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ or My GHMC App.

They can also pay the property tax by visiting GHMC’s CSCs, MeeSeva Centers or through bill collectors.