Hyderabad: Four NSS volunteers of OU selected for Republic Day Parade 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder congratulated the Programme Coordinator Dr Saveen Souda, Programme Officer, Aparna and the volunteers.

Hyderabad: Four NSS Volunteers of Osmania University (OU) have been selected for the NSS Republic Day Parade camp 2023 which will be held in New Delhi from January 1 to 31, 2023.

For the first time in the history of the University, four volunteers along with one Programme Officer also from the University were selected, the OU said on Wednesday.

He urged them to become the goodwill ambassadors of the Osmania University and bring more laurels to the University.