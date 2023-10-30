Hyderabad: Four persons, including two juveniles held with drugs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar (Special Operations Team) along with Meerpet police nabbed four persons including two juveniles on charges of smuggling drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad and seized 80 grams of heroin, with market value of Rs.50 lakh here on Sunday.

The arrested person is Bhanwar Lal (24), a mobile shop worker from NBR Colony in Meerpet and a native of Rajasthan. He is a drug peddler cum consumer, Vishnu Bishnoi (19), a mobile shop owner from Meerpet and native of Rajasthan. The two juveniles were from Rajasthan.

According to the police, Bhanwar Lal and the two juveniles who were addicted to drugs, subsequently started procuring and supplying heroin from Rajasthan-based drug suppliers. Eventually, they procured heroin and sold it to consumers in Hyderabad for easy money.

Following a tip-off, the police raided a house at NBR Colony in Meerpet and nabbed them. Drugs, a bike and four mobile phones were seized.

Efforts are on to nab the main source of drug, who is absconding.