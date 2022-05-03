Hyderabad: Fraudsters impersonate IAS officer

Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

File Photo of Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Hyderabad: One of the top officials in the State, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, has become victim of an impersonation scam which had fraudsters using his photo as the display picture for a WhatsApp number and requesting money from people.

On being alerted by people who knew him about the fake WhatsApp account, the senior IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, after which the Jubilee Hills police booked a case against unidentified persons under the Information Technology Act.

Arvind Kumar also tweeted about the scam, alerting the public on the impersonator.

“Someone is sending messages from 9313411812 asking for money from my staff/others!! Upon being informed, I have filed immediately a police complaint. It’s not me and please ignore any message if recd,” (Sic), he tweeted.

It is yet to be known if any of the people who got the message sent any money. Police said efforts were on to identify the suspect.

