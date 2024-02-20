Hyderabad: Free oral cancer checkup at IDA Deccan till February 23

Published Date - 20 February 2024

IDA deccan conducted a special dental health care camp at Numaish.

Hyderabad: As a part of its efforts to diagnose oral cancers at an early stage, the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Deccan branch is hosting a free oral cancer checkup, screening, awareness and detection camp till Friday, February 23 at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Malakpet.

Stressing on the critical role of dental surgeons and their ability to detect oral cancers, Secretary, IDA, Deccan, Dr A Srikanth said that early detection and treatment is key to improve outcomes for patients with oral cancer.

“Oral cancer can be cured if found and treated at an early stage. Dental doctors often find oral cancer in its early stages because the mouth and lips are easy to examine. The special oral cancer detection camp is free of cost and is being organised as a part of IDA’s national CSR activity,” Dr Srikanth said.

The screening camp, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, is performing general dental health check-up for decayed teeth, missing teeth, filled teeth, and for other miscellaneous dental and gum ailments. The dental camp is available between 9 am and 5 pm at APMC, Malakpet till February 23.