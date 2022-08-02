Hyderabad: FTCCI holds executive programme on SME financing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Industry body FTCCI organsied an executive programme on `SME Financing-Approaches and Strategies’. Representatives from 19 countries interacted with FTCCI, World Trade Centre Shamshabad and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NISMSE) at event held to spread awareness about business environment in India and Telangana, MSME growth and its contribution to the economy.

MSMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. However, lack of access to finance is the second most cited obstacle facing SMEs in emerging markets and developing countries. Establishing credit-information infrastructure and providing credit guarantees could help ease SMEs access to finance, said Anil Agarwal, President, FTCCI.

World Trade Centre (WTC) in Shamshabad will soon help facilitate local business to trade with other regions and countries. WTC will share knowledge to revive and sustain MSMEs sector, said Mallikarjuna Gupta, Management Consultant, WTC.

The visiting delegates were sponsored by their respective governments to understand about MSME sector, role of banks and technology in MSMEs, growth strategies and their role in economy. The delegates are here for an intern programme spread over 45 days, said Dr Visweswara Reddy, Faculty Member, NIMSME.

WTC Vice Chairman Y Vara Prasad Reddy, FTCCI CEO Khyati Naravane, Senior Vice President Meela Jayadev and Deputy CEO Sujatha were present. Officials from Mauritius, Bangladesh, Namibia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Ethopoia, Zambia, Ghana, Bangladesh and other countries were present.