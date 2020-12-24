Hyderabad: Futile attempt to loot ATM cash in Gowlipura

According to the police, a miscreant went to the HDFC Bank ATM located at Gowlipura and opened the door of the cash dispensing machine

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons attempted to burgle an ATM kiosk at Gowlipura in Chatrinaka police station limits around midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police, a miscreant went to the HDFC Bank ATM located at Gowlipura and opened the door of the cash dispensing machine. After opening the door he tried to open the lock of the cash chest by keying in some numbers.

“On noticing suspicious activity, the centralised alarm of the ATM sent a message to the head office in Mumbai from where an SOS was sent to the local office of the bank’s security agency,” said B Ramesh, Sub-inspector (Chatrinaka).

On being alerted, the Chatrinaka police rushed to the spot within minutes and examined the place. “The man fled the spot on noticing the police. We are trying to identify him. No cash was stolen,” the SI said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .