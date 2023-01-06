Hyderabad: G Square Epitome launches its 2nd plot project on Vijayawada Highway

This project is spread across 1,242 acres with Phase 1 of the plot project covering 368 acres with 140 world-class amenities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: G Square Epitome has launched yet another prestigious project ‘G Square Epitome Integrated City’ which is fully approved by HMDA and RERA, located on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway which is also referred as the ‘Next Gachibowli’ by real estate analysts.

This project is spread across 1,242 acres with Phase 1 of the plot project covering 368 acres with 140 world-class amenities. All the buyers of this project will have access to Hyderabad’s largest Clubhouse (5.65 acres) equipped with various lifestyle and entertainment facilities, a press release said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Here are a few exciting activities for you this weekend

G Square Epitome Integrated City is a highly secured zone with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and has various integrated infrastructure such as 100-acre Golf Course, 40-acre Luxury Resort, Wellness Center, Sports Academy, School, College and much more. Located on the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway-65, and nestled between mountains, farmlands, and a sprawling 279-acre natural lake, it is one of the largest real estate projects of Hyderabad.

Eshwar N, CEO – G Square Housing at the launch said, “We recently launched our First Project G Square Eden Garden at BN Reddy Nagar and the response has been phenomenal. Today we have launched yet another project called G Square Epitome Integrated City on Vijayawada Highway.”