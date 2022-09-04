Hyderabad: Ganesh idols immersion picks up on Sunday

Hyderabad: The water bodies in and around the Hyderabad wore a festive look with scores of devotees descending with Ganesh idols for immersion on Sunday.

It being the fifth day of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, the idol immersions picked pace not only at the bigger water bodies including Hussain Sagar, but also smaller ponds and lakes. Even the baby ponds and portable ponds set up by the civic administration witnessed scores of devotees flocking to immerse idols.

Apart from families, even pandal organisers brought out the bigger idols in specially decked vehicles, amid playing of devotional songs and cheery slogans of Ganapathi Bappa Morya, distributed prasad enroute the immersion spots.

Youngsters danced to the blaring music and teen maar beats as the smaller processions headed for immersion. Some groups were also seen coming on bikes carrying the idols.

All the immersion venues were provided with required facilities for smooth idol immersion including cranes while sanitation staff, expert swimmers and others were deployed in adequate numbers. The shorelines were illuminated brightly as the immersions are expected to continue till late hours. Signages were also set at some places to guide people towards the artificial ponds.

