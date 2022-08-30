Time for film style Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: While Pan-Indian films RRR and Pushpa: The Beginning, have created an impact ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Ganpati idols across India are being made inspired by looks of actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun from these films.

Images of Ganpati idols modelled after Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem from RRR, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj from Pushpa, have been doing rounds on the social media.

Have a look at the images of these idols shared by fans the actors on Twitter:

The Vinayaka Chaturthi festivity is among the most celebrated in the country, and people all over are geared up to welcome the Ganesh idols made of their favourite characters on Wednesday. While some Twitter users find it inappropriate to compare deities with celebrities, fans can’t stop celebrating their favourite actors and find this as an opportunity to showcase their love.