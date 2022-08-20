GHMC to set up portable ponds for idol immersion

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Artificial pond for Ganesh idol immersion at Malkam Cheruvu — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: We have heard of portable televisions, portable air-conditioners and even portable buildings. But portable ponds? Well, that is exactly what the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is coming up with.

A unique initiative as part of measures aimed at conservation of water bodies in the city, the GHMC is already making moves to set up portable ponds and facilitate immersion of idols during the forthcoming festive season.

Following concerns over pollution of city lakes from immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and colours used on them, the civic body had a few years back began setting up what are called ‘baby ponds’ alongside water bodies for idol immersions. This has already helped in cutting down of idol immersions in lakes.

Now, taking the initiative further, the GHMC has come up with the plan of setting up 24 portable prefabricated fibre reinforced plastic ponds for the coming festive season of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vijaya Dashami and Bathukamma.

Unlike the existing artificial ponds that were built near lakes by excavating the ground, these portable ponds could be assembled and dismantled as per the requirements. The size of each pond is 30 metre by 10 metre by 1.5 metre and idols up to 4 feet height can be comfortably immersed in them, said a GHMC official. Also, being portable in nature they can be set when and where needed and later dismantled conveniently.

Among other locations, these portable ponds are to come up at Champapet ground in LB Nagar zone, near Musarambagh ward office in Charminar zone, Nampally Exhibition Ground in Khairatabad zone, PJR Stadium in Serilingampally zone, Kawkoor Park in Kukatpally zone and NTR stadium in Secunderabad zone.

These portable ponds will be manned by the civic body personnel who will assist in immersion of idols and also segregate and remove puja material that come with idols.

“These portable ponds will reach the city soon and the installation process will start immediately,” officials said.