Hyderabad: Gang held for stealing copper wires

Rachakonda Central Crime Station team nabbed three members of an interstate gang involved in theft of electric transformer copper coils

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Central Crime Station team along with Bhongir Rural police on Friday nabbed three members of an interstate gang involved in theft of electric transformer copper coils at Raigiri.

The gang was involved in 173 cases until now. A total of 60 kg of copper coils and wire, Rs.1 lakh cash, a car and a bike apart from four mobile phones were recovered.

The arrested persons are Sahadev Hajira (32), a painter from Rajendranagar and a native of Odisha, Abhimanyu Raj (37), a welding worker from Rajendranagar and native of Uttar Pradesh and Nandulal Rajbar (30), a rice mill worker from Rajendranagar and native of Uttar Pradesh. The absconding persons are Rahul, Ramchander, Chinna Narsimhulu, Uttal Mahesh, T.Ramana Reddy, Ramjani Jayasri.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan said the gang took to stealing copper material for need of money to meet their lavish expenses. They sold the stolen material and purchased automobiles and gadgets.

The gang was involved in as many as 173 cases until now, including in Rachakonda, Cyberabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Nalgonda districts. Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects, which include receivers of stolen material.