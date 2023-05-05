Prime accused in Viveka murder case surrenders in court

Erra Gangi Reddy, the prime accused in Viveka murder case, will be remanded till June 2 and will be sent to Chanchalguda prison.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Amaravati: The prime accused in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Erra Gangi Reddy, surrendered in the CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday.

He will be remanded till June 2 and will be sent to Chanchalguda prison. The CBI had earlier observed that the probe into the murder case was hampered as the main accused was not taken into custody and moved a petition in the Telangana High Court for cancellation of his bail.

The latter directed that the bail be cancelled and Gangi Reddy surrendered to the CBI before May 5.