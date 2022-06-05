Hyderabad: GCOT bags national award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) Kumbh Sandesh Yatra bagged the Swamy Samarth Mandir Trust, Maharashtra and Mahatma Disabled Multipurpose Development and Welfare Organisation’s national award.

The award was presented to GCOT Founder and Managing Director Delhi Vasanth by union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik at a programme held at Goa on Sunday.

After covid restrictions were cleared, GCOT had conducted 7,000 kms last year at national level to promote India’s culture and traditions to the world. GCOT was established by Osmania University alumni during the university’s centenary celebrations for promotion self-sustainability and ideal villages of villages.

