Hyderabad Gears Up For Ganesh Chaturthi Eco Friendly Ganesha Idols Lead The Way

Hyderabad gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, eco-friendly Ganesha idols lead the way

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 04:47 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches this Saturday, Hyderabad is bustling with festive energy. Streets are alive with the vibrant parade of Ganesha idols in various colours and sizes, from small clay idols to grand figures featuring the Lord seated on animals like cows and lions, making their way to elaborate pandals.

In Khairatabad, preparations are underway to unveil the tallest Ganesha idol in its history, standing at an impressive 70 feet, marking 70 years of the festival’s tradition. Meanwhile, markets are buzzing with activity, as vendors anticipate a flourishing season, mirroring the city’s lively festive mood.

In response to increasing environmental awareness, numerous households are choosing smaller Ganesh idols made from clay and natural colours. Local artisans are seeing a rise in demand for these sustainable alternatives, with idols made from cow dung also gaining traction.

Several pandals are also embracing clay idols, while some artisans are using herbal paints to help prevent water pollution during the immersion process.

To further encourage the use of eco-friendly idols, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing 3.10 lakh clay Ganeshas free of cost.

The Telangana Pollution Control Board and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority are also providing 1 lakh clay idols each across the city.