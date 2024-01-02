Hyderabad gears up for Sankranti festivities

Hyderabad Streets are adorned with kite stalls to ring in the festival

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:25 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

With hardly a fortnight for Sankranti festival, shops across the city have stocked up kites, manja and other material. A shop keeper is seen packing manja charak bundles. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As the echoes of New Year celebrations dim, the streets of Hyderabad are abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival.

With the festival just around the corner, the city has come alive with kites, charaks, and other festive items as vendors set up stalls along the roads, creating a kaleidoscope of colours and excitement.

The joy of flying kites during Sankranti holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis. The sky has started to adorn with colourful kites flying in the air, and the city is alive with excitement as vendors gear up to meet the demand from enthusiastic kite-flying lovers.

Hyderabad’s famous markets, from Charminar to Secunderabad, have transformed into vibrant and colourful hubs as the streets have been lined with stalls showcasing an array of colourful kites and charaks.

As the city bids adieu to the New Year celebrations, vendors are setting the stage for Sankranti festivities. Anand, a stall owner in Banjara Hills, shared his thoughts on this transition, saying, “The energy of the New Year celebrations has transitioned into the Sankranti preparations. This is the first day of setting up the stall today and it feels like the beginning of a new chapter, and full of excitement.”

The streets of Hyderabad are set to witness a flurry of activity in the days leading up to Makar Sankranti, as families, friends, and enthusiasts gear up to participate in the age-old tradition of kite-flying.

Rajesh, a vendor who has been selling kites at Secunderabad for over a decade, shared his excitement about the customers’ response this year. He said, “It’s great to see so many families coming out to buy kites. The enthusiasm for Sankranti is evident, and it looks like people have been waiting for this time of the year.”

With people prepping to host Sankranti parties, they have already started receiving wholesale orders for kites as a part of the celebrations, he says.

Beyond the stalls, Sankranti is proving to be a boon for sweet shops and gifting stores. With advanced orders pouring in, sweet shops and gifting stores are bustling with activity as they receive bulk orders with their upcoming hamper collections for the festive season.