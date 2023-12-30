New Year celebrations: RGIA foresees surge in app-based cabs, issues advisory

The advisory emphasizes the various transportation choices offered at the airport to accommodate the expected surge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued a travel advisory ahead of the upcoming New Year’s celebrations.

With an anticipated substantial surge in demand for app-based cab services during the extended weekend, the airport authorities are encouraging travelers to explore the array of transportation options available within the airport premises.

The advisory emphasizes the various transportation choices offered at the airport to accommodate the expected surge. These include airport taxis such as Meru and Sky Cabs, car rental services like One Car, Ohm E-Logistics, Srinivasa Rent A Cab, and Noori Travels, as well as prepaid taxi services and Pushpak – Luxury Airport Liner.

In anticipation of increased travel volumes, particularly a reliance on app-based cab services, RGIA advises travelers to plan and arrange their transportation in advance.