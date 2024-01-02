International Kite Festival in Hyderabad from January 13

About 40 international kite flyers from 16 countries and 60 national kite club members would participate in the 3-day festival and fly kites of various designs

2 January 24

Hyderabad: The Department of Tourism will be hosting a three-day International Kite & Sweet Festival at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds from January 13. The festival is being organised after a gap of three years.

Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao unveiled the International Kite Festival poster at Begumpet Haritha Plaza on Tuesday. The festival would reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana, he said, adding that about 40 international kite flyers from 16 countries and 60 national kite club members would participate in the 3-day festival and fly kites of various designs. As part of the sweet festival national and international sweets would be made available in the stalls, he added.

The officials of the tourism department said stalls of handicrafts and handlooms were being set up at the venue and cultural programmes would also be organised during the Kite Festival. Officials of GHMC, police and other departments were making arrangements to ensure that the visitors do not face inconvenience. The entry for the exhibition is free.